On Dec. 18, 2019, IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA) an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics to treat cancer, released the appointment of Wendy L. Yarno as a Director of its Board of Directors.

Ms. Yarno spent 26 years at Merck & Co. in commercial and human resource positions of increasing seniority, including most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. She previously served as General Manager, Cardiovascular / Metabolic U.S. Business Unit and as Executive Vice President, Worldwide Human Health Marketing. In these roles, Ms. Yarno developed deep expertise in pharmaceutical commercialization, including drug development, regulatory strategy, market development, global product strategy and product life-cycle management.

Ms. Yarno currently serves on the board of directors of publicly traded life sciences companies Global Blood Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Myokardia. She previously served on the board of directors of various other life science companies, including Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Durata Therapeutics, St. Jude Medical and Medivation.

Wendy brings a unique breadth of experience in pre-and post-launch commercialization of pharmaceuticals to our Board, said John Diekman, Ph.D., Chairman of IDEAYA’s Board of Directors.

Yujiro S. Hata, Chief Executive Officer and President at IDEAYA Biosciences observed that Wendy’s commercial experience and leadership will be invaluable to IDEAYA, in particular as we advance clinical development of our lead clinical development program, IDE196, into a potentially registration-enabling single-arm Phase 2 clinical trial in metastatic uveal melanoma, anticipated in first quarter 2020.

I’m delighted to join IDEAYA’s Board of Directors to help advance IDEAYA’s vision of improving lives through transformative precision medicines. I am excited to contribute to IDEAYA’s pipeline of precision medicine oncology therapeutics, including approaches directly targeting oncogenic pathways and synthetic lethality – an emerging class of precision medicine targets, said Ms. Yarno.