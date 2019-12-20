Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) stock identified change of 32.00% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -74.48% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $16.68M. KGJI stock has been recorded -34.88% away from 50 day moving average and -61.72% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading -14.76% off 20-day moving average.

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) one of China’s leading manufacturers and designers of high quality 24-karat gold jewelry, ornaments and investment-oriented products, disclosed the results of its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and scheduled its 2020 Annual Meeting.

At the Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on December 18, 2019 in Wuhan, China, two proposals were submitted to and approved by the stockholders. The proposals are described in detail in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement on Form DEF 14A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 18, 2019.

Stockholders reelected five directors to the Company’s Board of Directors to hold office for a one-year term until the annual meeting of stockholders in 2020 or until their successors are elected and qualified, and stockholders ratified the selection of Friedman LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Scheduled for September 28, 2020

The Company also announced its plans to hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Monday, September 28, 2020, in Poland. The exact time and location of the 2020 Annual Meeting will be specified in the Company’s proxy statement for the 2020 Annual Meeting.

The Basic Materials sector company, Kingold Jewelry noticed change of -13.02% to $1.47 along volume of 64527 shares in recent session compared to an average volume of 25.59K. The stock observed return of -25.76% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at 7.30% over one month performance. KGJI’s shares are at -61.11% for the quarter and driving a -68.95% return over the course of the past year and is now at -68.99% since this point in 2018.

The average volatility for the week at 10.67% and for month was at 10.24%. There are 11.35M shares outstanding and 7.57M shares are floated in market. Right now the stock beta is 0.13.