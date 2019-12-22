ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) spotted trading -32.96% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 13.71% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed 0.50% to recent value of $28.07. The stock transacted 524199 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 174.11K shares. The company has 26.43M of outstanding shares and 25.07M shares were floated in the market.

On Dec. 20, 2019, ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions, is pleased to disclosed that Judy R. McReynolds is among WomenInc.’s 2019 Most Influential Corporate Board Directors.

McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO, is recognized in WomenInc. Magazine’s Winter 2019 issue.

It’s a great honor for me to be among WomenInc.’s Most Influential Corporate Directors, McReynolds said. I’m proud to be at ArcBest, where we have a great culture of creativity and innovation and constantly strive to keep ahead of rapidly changing market conditions and to meet our customers’ evolving needs.

From its roots in less-than-truckload delivery, ArcBest has transformed into a full-scale provider of end-to-end supply chain services designed to help customers solve their own business challenges. ArcBest offers customized logistics solutions to meet any need, with offerings that include less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight®, ground expedite shipping through Panther Premium Logistics®, as well as truckload, time critical, international ocean and air, and managed transportation.

