On Jan. 7, 2020, Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) a leading developer of corrosion inhibiting products and services, as well as bio-based and biodegradable polymer resin compounds, revealed its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

First quarter fiscal 2020 financial and operating highlights include (with growth rates compared to first quarter of fiscal 2019):

Consolidated net sales increased 3.8% to a first quarter record of $14,631,000

ZERUST® product net sales decreased 1.1% to $9,950,000

ZERUST® oil and gas net sales decreased 47.2% to $521,000

NTIC China product net sales increased 21.9% to $3,862,000

Natur-Tec® product net sales increased 16.2% to $4,682,000

Joint venture operating income decreased 22.7% to $2,652,000

Net income attributable to NTIC decreased 19.0% to $1,213,000

Net income per diluted share attributable to NTIC decreased 18.8% to $0.13

Consolidated net sales set a new first quarter record, despite continued challenges for our ZERUST® industrial products across our global joint venture network, said G. Patrick Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer of NTIC. Over the past three months, demand appears to have stabilized in both North America and China, allowing ZERUST® industrial net sales to increase 9.0% and 18.0% in North America and China, respectively, compared to fiscal 2019 fourth quarter. In addition, we continued to benefit from year-over-year sales growth for Natur-Tec. The timing of several ZERUST® oil & gas projects impacted first quarter performance. However, based on expected shipments and installations for the second quarter, we believe we will see a year-over-year increase in ZERUST® oil & gas net sales for both the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2020.

The Basic Materials sector company, Northern Technologies International Corporation noticed change of 0.49% to $14.36 along volume of 64109 shares in recent session compared to an average volume of 10.61K shares. The stock observed return of 5.74% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at 7.24% over one month performance. NTIC’s shares are at 16.68% for the quarter and driving a 0.42% return over the course of the past year and is now at 2.13% since this point in 2018. The average volatility for the week at 8.06% and for month was at 6.00%. There are 9.20M shares outstanding and 7.58M shares are floated in market. Right now the stock beta is 0.99.