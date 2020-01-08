RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) stock declared change of 24.14% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -16.68% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $117.94M. RDCM stock has been recorded -9.73% away from 50 day moving average and -1.62% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading -4.34% off 20-day moving average.

On Jan. 7, 2020, RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) reported that Mr. Hilik Itman, previously Vice President of R&D, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Hilik will assume overall responsibility for the execution of our product strategy and customer implementations by leading our Customer Success, Q&A, R&D, and Professional Services teams.

I would like to congratulate Hilik on this promotion and look forward to working with him side by side as he steps into this important role in the Company, said Eyal Harari, RADCOM’s CEO. With over 20 years’ experience in the telecom industry, Hilik has a proven record as a technology leader and is uniquely qualified to drive our 5G product development, with an emphasis on quality assurance, product excellence, and customer satisfaction. I have tremendous confidence in Hilik’s ability to execute on our exciting product strategy, leveraging our market leadership in cloud-native assurance to support our customers’ developing needs as they roll out their 5G services.

Hilik joined RADCOM in 1997, where he served in several key roles in R&D before being appointed as Vice President of Research and Development in 2014. Since 2014, Hilik has led the development team during the company’s transition from hardware-based to fully virtualized, containerized products for the migration to 5G.

The Technology sector company, RADCOM Ltd. noticed change of 0.12% to $8.64 along volume of 7198 shares in Tuesday session compared to an average volume of 13.89K. The stock observed return of 2.61% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at -13.60% over one month performance. RDCM’s shares are at -4.95% for the quarter and driving a 12.94% return over the course of the past year and is now at 1.41% since this point in 2018. The average volatility for the week at 1.28% and for month was at 3.16%. There are 13.65M shares outstanding and 10.60M shares are floated in market. Right now the stock beta is 0.1.