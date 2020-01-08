SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) spotted trading -72.78% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 63.16% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed 6.17% to recent value of $3.1. The stock transacted 96020 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 33.89K shares. The company has 7.14M of outstanding shares and 5.23M shares were floated in the market.

On Jan. 7, 2020, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) notified a further expansion of its customer base with a prestigious hospital system in the Northeast with a five-year, minimum $1 million contract for its proprietary ScanWorx, the company’s service offering. The agreement represents increased market validation of the company’s ScanWorx application, which is its trademarked application and part of a suite of proprietary applications that collectively referred to as SCWorx, to significantly improve operating and financial performance by increasing automation involved in documenting cases in hospital procedural areas while simultaneously providing accurate information for use in patient billing systems.

Senior hospital executives representing finance, perioperative and materials departments, are increasingly recognizing that the ScanWorx solution provides the best opportunity to achieve hospitals’ financial goals of reducing costs and increasing procedure-based margins without sacrificing patient outcomes, commented Marc Schessel, CEO of SCWorx. Implementation of this contract will enhance the hospital system’s patient safety via the increased granular transparency delivered by the SCWorx platform through its data management tools and advanced integration modules, forming a natural ‘closed loop’ processing solution from which hospitals can effectively maximize revenues, reduce product costs and drive better clinical outcomes in a replicating and sustainable fashion.

Mr. Schessel continued, While this is an important step forward for this hospital system and SCWorx, it is just the initial step in a process that will ultimately tie all departments in the hospital system together so that its management can drive one clear vision and mission for the communities they serve. We are privileged that the hospital system continues to entrust SCWorx with such a pivotal role in this far reaching, transformative project and look forward to driving further growth.

Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained 17.50% for this year. WORX has a gross margin of 42.00%.

According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 0.8 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of 3.87% from the mean of 20 days, 4.40% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed -27.55% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 12.32%, 14.82% for month and YTD performance remained 8.02%.