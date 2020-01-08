Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) spotted trading -5.09% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 32.28% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed -2.43% to recent value of $159.21. The stock transacted 15860 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 12.50K shares. The company has 42.43M of outstanding shares and 23.09M shares were floated in the market.

On Jan. 7, 2020, Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) disclosed that it was awarded an initial contract from the Production and Procurement Directorate of the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMOD) valued at approximately $31 million (NIS 109 million), to provide Iron Fist Active Protection Systems (APS) for the Eitan Armored Fighting Vehicles (AFV) of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). The contract will be performed over a five-year period.

Under the contract Elbit Systems will equip the IDF’s new wheeled AFVs with the Iron Fist Light Decoupled (IFLD) systems. The Iron Fist system uses optical sensors, tracking radar, launchers and countermeasure munitions to defeat threats at a safe distance. The Iron Fist system provides 360-degree protection coverage for close-range scenarios in both open terrain and urban environment. The systems’ high-performance, versatility and negligible residual penetration, as well as its low size and weight and ease of integration, position the Iron Fist as an optimal APS for any fighting vehicle.

Yehuda (Udi) Vered, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Elbit Systems Land Division, said: We are proud to be in a position to provide the IDF with such an important operational capability. This award adds to the growing interest in the Iron Fist by many modern armed forces who seek to enhance the protection capabilities of their AFVs.

