On Jan. 8, 2020, Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) a cloud-driven networking company, released availability of Extreme Retail Select curated cloud technology packages designed to remove the cost and complexity associated with selecting, buying, building, deploying, and managing network services at retail locations. Solutions include a dedicated retail cloud environment and pre-selected hardware and services elements, giving merchants the ability to quickly and remotely deploy and support all retail stores from anywhere. With a simple, turn-key solution, customers can automate new store setup, maximize operational efficiencies, and deliver consistent services and experiences at scale so they can advance.

Leveraging its deep expertise working with retail customers including Fortune 500 brands, Extreme Retail Select packages are optimized for the unique needs of the retail sector, providing IT teams with all of the elements they need to deliver seamless connectivity and the same level of customer service, convenience, and personalization that is available online. Customers can choose from six configurations based on requirements for essential connectivity or for high-performance, evolved environments. Extreme Retail Select packages are available now via Extreme resellers.

