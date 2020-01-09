Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) stock reported trading -4.73% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 50.94% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of 0.01% away from 50 day moving average and 7.25% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 1.32% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $16.05B and dividend yield of 1.74%.

On Jan. 8, 2020, Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) declared that Elizabeth Galloway has joined the company as executive vice president and chief human resources officer (CHRO).

Galloway is a seasoned human resources executive who brings nearly two decades of leadership and human resources experience. She will lead the company’s human resources team and ensure a well-developed strategy and execution on recruiting and retention, training and career development, compensation and benefits, and culture.

As the nation’s premier home leasing company, Invitation Homes relies on the strength of its people, and we need a strong HR leader to ensure we are competitive and thoughtful in our programs around people, said Dallas Tanner, president and chief executive officer of Invitation Homes. We are excited to welcome Elizabeth to the Invitation Homes team and look forward to her leadership.

