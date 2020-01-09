PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) stock revealed change of 43.38% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -13.75% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $2.15B and dividend yield of 1.02%. PSMT stock has been recorded -5.74% away from 50 day moving average and 9.68% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading -3.83% off 20-day moving average.

On Jan. 8, 2020, PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) disclosed that for the month of December 2019, net merchandise sales increased 4.3% to $362.1 million from $347.1 million in December a year earlier. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales negatively by $1.1 million or 0.3% versus the same prior year one-month period. There were 45 warehouse clubs in operation at the end of December 2019 and 41 warehouse clubs in operation at the end of December 2018.

Fiscal year to date, which includes the four months ended December 31, 2019, net merchandise sales increased 4.3% to $1,141.0 million from $1,094.5 million for the four months ended December 31, 2018. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales negatively by $13.0 million or 1.1% versus the same prior year four-month period.

For the four weeks ended December 29, 2019, comparable net merchandise sales for the 41 warehouse clubs open at least 13 ½ full months decreased 0.1% when compared to the same four-week period last year. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales negatively by $1.0 million or 0.3% versus the same prior year period.

For the seventeen-week period ended December 29, 2019, comparable net merchandise sales increased 0.7%, compared to the same seventeen-week period a year ago. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales negatively by $12.3 million or 1.2% versus the same prior year period.

The Services sector company, PriceSmart noticed change of 1.06% to $68.91 along volume of 266858 shares in last session compared to an average volume of 186.35K shares. The stock observed return of -2.97% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at -7.75% over one month performance. PSMT’s shares are at 2.09% for the quarter and driving a 11.00% return over the course of the past year and is now at -2.97% since this point in 2018.

The average volatility for the week at 2.56% and for month was at 2.06%. There are 31.25M shares outstanding and 24.47M shares are floated in market. Right now the stock beta is 0.91.