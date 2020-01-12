CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) stock identified change of 59.79% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -0.56% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $1.17B and dividend yield of 0.69%. CSWI stock has been recorded 4.34% away from 50 day moving average and 14.80% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 1.07% off 20-day moving average.

On Jan. 10, 2020, The Board of Directors of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) reported a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share. The dividend is payable on February 14, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2020.

Details

Dividend Amount: $0.135

Record Date: January 31, 2020

Payable Date: February 14, 2020

About CSW Industrials

CSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. CSWI’s broad portfolio of leading products provides performance optimizing solutions to its customers. CSWI’s products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) applications, sealants, and high-performance specialty lubricants. Markets that CSWI serves include: HVAC/R, architecturally-specified building products, general industrial, plumbing, rail, energy, and mining.

The Industrial Goods sector company, CSW Industrials noticed change of 0.06% to $78.05 along volume of 48523 shares in recent session compared to an average volume of 56.26K shares. The stock observed return of 0.77% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at 4.09% over one month performance. CSWI’s shares are at 21.18% for the quarter and driving a 55.39% return over the course of the past year and is now at 1.36% since this point in 2018.

The average volatility for the week at 1.65% and for month was at 1.67%. There are 15.03M shares outstanding and 14.79M shares are floated in market. Right now the stock beta is 1.19.