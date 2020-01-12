Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO)changed -6.25% to recent value of $0.37. The stock transacted 2559090 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 679.05K shares. It spotted trading -85.48% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 5.74% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks.

On Jan. 10, 2020, Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, revealed preliminary top line financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 is an estimated $3.7 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 12.1% compared to total revenue of $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, and the highest quarterly revenue ever recorded by the Company. Estimated total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 includes approximately $3.2 million in medical revenue. The Company also estimates recognized revenue of approximately $0.5 million on shipments of its industrial products in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total revenue for fiscal year 2019 is estimated to be approximately $13.9 million, compared to $11.3 million in 2018. This reflects estimated year-over-year growth of 23.0%.

Cash on hand at December 31, 2019 was $10.9 million, compared to $7.7 million at December 31, 2018.

We are very pleased with the record revenue estimated to have been achieved in the fourth quarter of 2019 and remain committed to identifying additional growth opportunities in 2020, said Jack Peurach, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ekso Bionics. We believe that partnering with network operators is the most efficient way to drive adoption and to make this technology accessible to the most patients as quickly as possible. We are also working to grow our industrial segment by taking steps to engage with a broader mix of companies in additional markets beyond the manufacturing sector, including a variety of construction companies. We remain confident that our technologies in both the medical and industrial segments offer customers, patients and workers a compelling value proposition and have substantial clinical and commercial benefit.

EKSO has a gross margin of 47.40%. Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained 46.10% for this year.

The company has 99.47M of outstanding shares and 93.72M shares were floated in the market. According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 2.1 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of -16.81% from the mean of 20 days, -29.60% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed -65.94% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was -2.58%, -35.04% for month and YTD performance remained -5.32%.