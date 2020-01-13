BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) stock observed trading -20.94% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 58.77% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of -8.57% away from 50 day moving average and 14.76% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading -9.46% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $529.59M.

On Jan. 6, 2020, BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) a rapidly growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with serious and complex chronic conditions, disclosed the appointment of Kevin Ostrander as Senior Vice President of Business Development and member of the Company Executive Leadership Team, effective January 6. Mr. Ostrander brings nearly thirty years of significant experience executing a multitude of business development strategies, including in-licensing and acquisition of products, establishing joint ventures and strategic partnerships, and creating and running platform collaborations.

I am pleased to welcome Kevin to our rapidly growing Company, stated Herm Cukier, CEO of BDSI. His profound experience in completing more than 75 transactions over three decades is a great addition to our leadership team as we build upon our strong growth momentum into 2020 and beyond.

I am delighted to join BDSI during this time of rapid growth at the Company and lead its business development efforts, stated Kevin Ostrander. I am greatly looking forward to capitalizing on the strengths of our organization to build a broader portfolio of leading differentiated products that improve the lives of patients living with serious and complex chronic conditions.

Kevin joins BDSI from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals where he was Head of North America Business Development. He previously held leadership positions in business and corporate development with a diverse range of pharmaceutical and healthcare companies including Mylan, Sandoz, Watson, and Cardinal Health. Kevin started his career as a research and formulation scientist with companies such as Elan and Nycomed. He holds a number of patents and has authored several publications in tier one journals. Mr. Ostrander received an MS from Temple University School of Pharmacy, an MBA from St. Joseph’s University, and a Bachelor’s in Biology from the State University of New York at Albany.

The USA based company BioDelivery Sciences International moved with change of -3.23% to $5.7 with the total traded volume of 1162180 shares in recent session versus to an average volume of 1.52M. The stock was observed in the 5 days activity at -2.90%. The one month performance of stock was -11.63%. BDSI’s shares are at 22.19% for the quarter and driving a 39.36% return over the course of the past year and is now at -9.81% since this point in 2018. Right now the stock beta is 0.49. The average volatility for the week and month was at 4.48% and 5.11% respectively. There are 92.91M shares outstanding and 87.14M shares are floated in market.