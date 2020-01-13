BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)spotted trading -8.49% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 26.76% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed -1.01% to recent value of $13.69. The stock transacted 20412 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 35.49K shares. The company has 17.70M of outstanding shares and 15.02M shares were floated in the market.

On Jan. 6, 2020, BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) the holding company for BCB Community Bank, revealed that on December 30, 2019 it completed a sale of 1,020,408 shares of common stock, at an issuance price of $12.25 per share to MFP Partners, L.P. Gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $12.5 million.

The success of this common stock sale reflects continued confidence in our company and we welcome MFP Partners, L.P. as a shareholder, stated Thomas Coughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer. This additional capital will enhance our strategic capabilities to grow our franchise and support the needs of our customers.

The Company expects to use the proceeds from the capital raise for general corporate purposes, including but not limited to supporting organic growth and facilitating potential expansion opportunities.

About BCB Bancorp

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has 30 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, three branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York, and a loan production office in Hoboken. The Bank provides business and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services.

