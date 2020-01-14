Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) changed 0.23% to recent value of $8.03. The stock transacted 955 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 15.88K shares. It spotted trading -43.66% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 6.34% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks.

On Jan. 13, 2020, Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of customized nutritional supplements, released its Board of Directors authorized a $2.0 million increase to its stock repurchase plan bringing the total plan authorized repurchase amount to $9.0 million. Under the repurchase plan, NAI may, from time to time, purchase shares of its common stock, depending upon market conditions, in open market or privately negotiated transactions. Since September 30, 2019, we have purchased an additional 253,155 shares of our common stock under this plan bringing our total plan purchases to date to 1.1 million shares. At present there is $1.8 million remaining available for stock repurchases under the plan.

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. Our comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to our clients including: scientific research, clinical studies, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review and international product registration assistance.

NAII has a gross margin of 15.90% and an operating margin of 2.50% while its profit margin remained 3.10% for the last 12 months. Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained -21.30% for this year.

The company has 7.57M of outstanding shares and 5.50M shares were floated in the market. According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 4.9 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of -0.69% from the mean of 20 days, -2.28% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed -22.65% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 1.44%, 0.36% for month and YTD performance remained 0.61%.