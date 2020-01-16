BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) stock identified change of 106.52% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -71.36% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $458.42MM. BCRX stock has been recorded 6.69% away from 50 day moving average and -25.76% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading -10.78% off 20-day moving average.

On Jan. 15, 2020, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) notified the appointments of Charles Gayer as chief commercial officer and Allen Hodge as vice president and general manager for the United States.

Mr. Gayer joined BioCryst in 2015 as vice president of global strategic marketing. Since July 2019 he has served as interim chief commercial officer, playing a key role in defining the strategy, and building the commercial operations, to support the launch of berotralstat, BioCryst’s oral kallikrein inhibitor for hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Prior to joining BioCryst, Mr. Gayer held several U.S. and global commercial leadership roles in highly competitive rare disease categories at Grifols and Talecris Biotherapeutics from 2007 through 2015. Prior to joining Talecris, he spent six years at GlaxoSmithKline in a range of marketing and sales roles. He received his B.A. from Princeton University and his M.B.A. from the Fuqua School of Business of Duke University.

With Charlie’s leadership and experience, BioCryst is well-positioned to deliver berotralstat to patients around the world, as we transform into a fully-integrated commercial organization. He has a record of success in rare disease markets and has added valuable strategic insight and creativity to BioCryst over the past four years, said Jon Stonehouse, chief executive officer of BioCryst.

Mr. Hodge joins BioCryst from Array Biopharma, where he helped to build the commercial organization that successfully launched Braftovi® and Mektovi®, an oral combination used for the treatment of patients with a rare form of melanoma. From 2012 through 2015 he was a sales director at ViroPharma (later Shire), where his teams had responsibility for Cinryze® and Firazyr®, two pioneering injectable treatments for HAE. He began his career at Pfizer, where he spent nine years in increasingly responsible sales roles. He received his B.S. from Arkansas Tech University and his master’s from Boston University.

The Healthcare sector company, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals noticed change of 3.07% to $2.85 along volume of 2472138 shares in recent session compared to an average volume of 2.90M. The stock observed return of -13.90% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at -4.04% over one month performance. BCRX’s shares are at 14.00% for the quarter and driving a -67.72% return over the course of the past year and is now at -17.39% since this point in 2018.

The average volatility for the week at 6.69% and for month was at 6.02%. There are 160.85M shares outstanding and 152.74M shares are floated in market. Right now the stock beta is 2.04.