Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) changed -8.52% to recent value of $107.08. The stock transacted 22820880 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 6.57M shares. It spotted trading -55.33% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 137.96% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks.

On Jan. 15, 2020, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) a leader in plant-based meat, released a multi-year pea protein supply agreement with Roquette, a global leader in plant-based ingredients and a pioneer of plant proteins. The supply agreement builds on a longstanding partnership that began approximately ten years ago, and significantly increases the amount of pea protein to be supplied by Roquette to Beyond Meat over the next three years as compared to the amount supplied in 2019.

Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat’s Founder & CEO commented, This latest contract with Roquette reflects Beyond Meat’s commitment to further scaling the plant protein supply chain as global demand for our products continues to rise. Along with our supply chain partners, including Roquette, we are driving innovation and access to existing and new plant protein feedstocks as we provide consumers around the world with plant-based meats that delight taste buds while contributing to important health, climate, natural resource, and animal welfare goals.

Jean-Marc Gilson, CEO of Roquette, said: This agreement with Beyond Meat enables both of us to continue to write the history of this promising market and to grow our businesses together. Roquette has a passion for food, and we believe Nature has the answer to provide people with the food they need and demand. We are very pleased to continue supporting the growth of Beyond Meat, which shares our passion and values this long-term commitment.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love,™ represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of fresh and frozen plant-based proteins are currently sold at approximately 58,000 retail and foodservice outlets in more than 50 countries worldwide.

BYND has a gross margin of 32.10% and an operating margin of -2.90% while its profit margin remained -8.40% for the last 12 months. Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained -60.70% for this year.

The company has 57.80M of outstanding shares and 49.66M shares were floated in the market. According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 7.5 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of 30.00% from the mean of 20 days, 34.11% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed -12.80% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 31.42%, 42.74% for month and YTD performance remained 41.64%.