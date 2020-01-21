Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) spotted trading -0.38% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 147.50% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed 1.49% to recent value of $83.11. The stock transacted 696005 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 807.47K shares. The company has 45.22M of outstanding shares and 44.86M shares were floated in the market.

On Jan. 13, 2020, Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, notified that it has completed the acquisition of eSilicon, as released on November 11, 2019, in a transaction valued at approximately $216 million in both cash and the assumption of debt.

We are pleased to complete the acquisition of eSilicon, said Ford Tamer, President and CEO of Inphi Corporation. We welcome eSilicon to the Inphi family and are excited to advance our shared commitments in driving successful customer engagement, industry-leading innovation, and best of class execution.

Inphi believes this acquisition will further reinforce its premier positioning in data center interconnects, expand its presence into strategic geographic regions for talent acquisition and accelerate its strategic roadmap in developing electro-optics solutions for our Cloud and telecom customers.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects. We move big data fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi’s expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That’s where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi’s solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow.

Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained -16.20% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 20.00%. IPHI has a gross margin of 57.50% and an operating margin of -14.00% while its profit margin remained -23.20% for the last 12 months.

According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 7.6 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of 7.31% from the mean of 20 days, 12.43% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed 38.33% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 2.78%, 12.89% for month and YTD performance remained 12.28%.