Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ:SPNS) stock reported trading -3.69% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 117.72% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of 10.52% away from 50 day moving average and 36.90% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 6.35% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $1.28B and dividend yield of 0.86%.

On Jan. 21, 2020, Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ:SPNS) a leading global provider of software solutions, released that Sapiens has been cited as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner 2019 Hype Cycle for Legal and Compliance Technologies for Decision Management.*

Sapiens Decision (formerly called Sapiens DECISION) is a unique solution that allows the business to manage their business decision logic. This capability effectively addresses the pain and complexity of determining and then translating data and business rules used to make business decisions into operational code with speed and accuracy to manage the business.

We are pleased to have been included in the Gartner Hype Cycle, said Harold Westervelt, managing director of Sapiens Decision. We believe we are shaping the future of decision management and this recognition validates the depth and breadth of our innovative offering. By automating business processes and bridging the gap between IT and the business, Sapiens Decision continues to help streamline operations and reduce costs across all verticals.

The Israel based company Sapiens International Corporation N.V. moved with change of 1.35% to $25.56 with the total traded volume of 51230 shares in recent session versus to an average volume of 108.76K shares. The stock was observed in the 5 days activity at -3.03%. The one month performance of stock was 13.00%. SPNS’s shares are at 29.81% for the quarter and driving a 113.89% return over the course of the past year and is now at 11.13% since this point in 2018. Right now the stock beta is 0.95. The average volatility for the week and month was at 2.55% and 2.24% respectively. There are 50.13M shares outstanding and 24.93M shares are floated in market.