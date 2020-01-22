Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) moved -0.81% to recent value of $3.66. The stock transacted 31044 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 149.20K shares. It spotted trading -79.95% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 74.29% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks.

On Jan. 21, 2020, Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions optimized for the challenging public safety environment and designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, disclosed the addition of Randy Denny as executive vice president of sales, and John Graff as chief marketing officer. Denny and Graff are accomplished business leaders who bring proven track records in public safety, North American carrier customers, non-carrier channels, B2B technology, and rugged mobility.

As executive vice president of sales, Denny will lead the global sales, customer service and sales operations for Sonim. A veteran of the rugged device industry, Denny most recently served as vice president of sales North America for RealWear, a maker of rugged android devices. He also served as senior vice president of global sales for Xplore Technologies, a maker of rugged tablet and handheld devices. His experience also includes leadership roles at rugged device manufacturers Getac and GD Itronix, as well as a long and successful history of sales and operational leadership positions.

Graff will serve as the company’s chief marketing officer, responsible for corporate marketing, channel marketing, communications, product management and product marketing. Prior to Sonim, Graff served as chief revenue officer and vice president of marketing at Xplore Technologies. Following Xplore’s acquisition by Zebra Technologies, he helped integrate the business as vice president sales and marketing. Previously, Graff served in executive roles at National Instruments, where he built a reputation for capitalizing on new trends and technologies to drive growth and profitability.

SONM has a gross margin of 34.10% and an operating margin of -7.60% while its profit margin remained -10.90% for the last 12 months. Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained 43.20% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 25.00%.

The company has 19.19M of outstanding shares and 13.02M shares were floated in the market. According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 2.2 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of 3.11% from the mean of 20 days, 26.55% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed -49.08% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was -3.17%, 28.87% for month and YTD performance remained 0.83%.