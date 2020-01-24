Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) stock identified change of 29.92% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -20.46% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $1.01B and dividend yield of 1.60%. LMNX stock has been recorded 3.68% away from 50 day moving average and 6.20% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading -2.72% off 20-day moving average.

On Jan. 24, 2020, Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) released that it plans to report results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2019 on Monday, February 10, 2020 after the market close.

About Luminex Corporation

At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience.

