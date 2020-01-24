Tivity Health® (NASDAQ:TVTY) stock observed trading -5.68% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 65.70% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of 15.00% away from 50 day moving average and 31.12% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 11.28% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $1.18B.

Tivity Health® (NASDAQ:TVTY) is now offering its Prime® Fitness program, which helps individuals improve their health through physical fitness, to Walmart’s 1.5 million associates and their dependents across the United States. The offering for Walmart associates, the Walton Life Fitness Pass, will remove barriers to fitness with access to more than 9,000 fitness locations nationwide starting as low as $9 per paycheck.

Tivity Health’s Prime Fitness network offers a reciprocal membership at its participating facilities, which include national chains, community centers, recreation centers and locally-owned facilities. Program engagement is supported by easy-to-use online tools. Walmart is promoting the benefit to its associates through direct mail, social media promotion and internal marketing, and thousands of associates have already activated their Walton Life Fitness Pass.

Companies dedicated to building a strong culture realize the value of opportunities to improve every employees’ health, and we applaud Walmart for their commitment, said Donato Tramuto, Chief Executive Officer, Tivity Health. With our extensive nationwide network of fitness locations and our experience working with clients to get their members engaged in the program, Prime is the perfect solution for Walmart. We are already seeing a great response from Walmart associates and we look forward to helping these new Prime members experience the health and social benefits of physical fitness and gym membership.

The USA based company Tivity Health moved with change of -0.57% to $24.59 with the total traded volume of 591677 shares in recent session versus to an average volume of 844.03K. The stock was observed in the 5 days activity at -1.84%. The one month performance of stock was 22.64%. TVTY’s shares are at 50.58% for the quarter and driving a 7.52% return over the course of the past year and is now at 20.87% since this point in 2018. Right now the stock beta is 1.23. The average volatility for the week and month was at 3.04% and 4.33% respectively. There are 47.92M shares outstanding and 47.15M shares are floated in market.