Northwest Bancshares, (NASDAQ:NWBI) spotted trading -16.96% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 1.03% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed -3.40% to recent value of $15.62. The stock transacted 837700 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 540.64K shares. The company has 106.03M of outstanding shares and 99.39M shares were floated in the market.

On Jan. 27, 2020, Northwest Bancshares, (NASDAQ GS:NWBI) disclosed net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $25.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $876,000, or 3.3%, compared to the same quarter last year when net income was $26.5 million or $0.26 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders’ equity and average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 were 7.52% and 0.97% compared to 8.44% and 1.09% for the same quarter last year.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share payable on February 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 6, 2020. This is the 101st consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend and represents a 5.6% increase over the prior year. Based on the market value of the Company’s stock as of December 31, 2019, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 4.57%.

Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained 14.30% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 7.00%. NWBI has an operating margin of 82.60% while its profit margin remained 27.00% for the last 12 months.

The price moved ahead of -4.95% from the mean of 20 days, -5.81% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed -7.09% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was -4.70%, -6.07% for month and YTD performance remained -6.07%.