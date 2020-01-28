RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) changed 2.00% to recent value of $1.53. The stock transacted 4471 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 59.92K shares. It spotted trading -55.13% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 30.77% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks.

On Jan. 27, 2020, RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) a leader in digital media software and services, revealed it will report financial results for its 2019 fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. The Company will host a conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

About RealNetworks

Building on a legacy of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. SAFR (www.safr.com) is the world’s premier facial recognition platform for live video. Leading in real-world performance and accuracy as evidenced in testing by NIST, SAFR enables new applications for security, convenience, and analytics.

RNWK has a gross margin of 43.40% and an operating margin of -22.10% while its profit margin remained -14.10% for the last 12 months. Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained -17.60% for this year.

The company has 36.09M of outstanding shares and 22.36M shares were floated in the market. According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 0.6 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of 11.72% from the mean of 20 days, 12.23% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed -10.18% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 2.68%, 13.33% for month and YTD performance remained 27.50%.