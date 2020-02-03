Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) stock observed trading -15.57% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 107.52% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of 15.83% away from 50 day moving average and 16.38% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 14.77% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $253.35M.

On Jan. 31, 2020, Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, notified that it has entered into an agreement with five leading life sciences investors, including Biotechnology Value Fund, L.P., Boxer Capital and AI Life Sciences Investments LLC, an affiliate of Access Industries Inc., for the purchase of common stock at $8.00 per share, representing a premium of 20% to the share price as of market close on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Syndax anticipates aggregate gross proceeds from the offering will be approximately $35.0 million. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur on or about February 4, 2020.

In addition, Syndax Pharmaceuticals announced that it has entered into a term sheet with Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC) for a term loan of up to $30.0 million, consisting of an initial tranche of $20.0 million to be funded at the closing with the potential for a second tranche of $10.0 million subject to satisfaction of certain terms and conditions. The debt facility is expected to be used to support the Company’s pipeline programs. The term loan is subject to negotiation and execution of definitive agreements.

