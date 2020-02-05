Prologis (NYSE:PLD) stock observed trading -3.65% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 35.92% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of 2.71% away from 50 day moving average and 10.90% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 0.64% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $61.14B and dividend yield of 2.27%.

On Feb. 4, 2020, Prologis (NYSE:PLD) the global leader in logistics real estate, notified that it has completed its all-stock acquisition of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT) for $13.0 billion, including the assumption of debt. In connection with the transaction, each share of Liberty common stock was converted into the right to receive 0.675 shares of Prologis common stock.

The Liberty transaction expands Prologis’ presence in a number of key logistics markets, including Lehigh Valley, Chicago, Houston, Central PA, New Jersey and Southern California.

The acquisition on an owned and managed basis comprises:

108 million square foot logistics operating portfolio

9 million square feet of logistics development in progress

1,748 acres of land for future logistics development with build-out potential of 20.5 million square feet

8 million square foot office operating and development portfolio

The acquired Liberty portfolio is very complementary to our own in many markets, said Prologis chairman and CEO Hamid R. Moghadam. By adding Liberty’s portfolio to ours, we expand our footprint in important locations and benefit from immediate operational cost savings.

