Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) stock identified change of 21.30% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -4.81% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $128.89B and dividend yield of 2.05%. HON stock has been recorded -1.07% away from 50 day moving average and 1.98% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading -1.67% off 20-day moving average.

On Feb. 4, 2020, Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) released the launch of a breakthrough platform of liquid heat transfer agents that cool high-performance electronics more efficiently and effectively than traditional methods that use air and water. These new heat transfer agents lower operational costs for applications such as data centers that use high-performance servers.

Solstice E-Cooling, the newest addition to Honeywell’s revolutionary line of next-generation low-global-warming potential refrigerant technologies, uses a two-phase liquid cooling process to remove heat from electronic applications while reducing environmental impact. The new technology is available now and being previewed at the Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Expo (AHR) in Orlando, Fla.

Honeywell works to develop solutions that help the world prepare for the future, and with the global demand for more data and processing, there is an overwhelming need for efficient and effective cooling mechanisms, said Chris LaPietra, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Stationary Refrigerants. With Solstice E-Cooling, data centers and other high-performance electronics can increase efficiency while lowering costs and their carbon footprint.

