Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) spotted trading -24.61% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 20.59% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed 1.26% to recent value of $124.22. The stock transacted 863707 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 1.03M shares. The company has 125.05M of outstanding shares and 121.50M shares were floated in the market.

On April 9, 2020, Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has named Lindsay Parker to a new global role as its enterprise Chief Marketing Officer and US Information Services (USIS) Marketing Officer. In this innovative dual position, Parker will lead the corporate marketing strategy as well as the USIS sales and revenue enablement efforts, which will result in a highly aligned and focused growth agenda. Parker will also serve as a key member of Equifax’s senior leadership team.

Parker is a growth-focused leader with strong marketing experience who most recently was the Head of Global Marketing for Sabre Travel Network, one of the world’s largest providers of airline and hotel technology solutions. In this role she was accountable for Product, Segment and Field Marketing, as well as Brand Marketing and Communications and Sales Enablement.

Lindsay is a seasoned marketing and transformative leader who has implemented end-to-end marketing strategies, re-engineered go-to-market strategies and has a track record of driving market share growth, said Mark W. Begor, Chief Executive Officer of Equifax. She has the experience and expertise in sales enablement, brand growth and overall capability building to accelerate Equifax’s position in our markets around the world.

Prior to Sabre, Parker held executive roles at BlackBerry, Avaya, and Cisco Systems. She received her Bachelor’s from UC Berkeley, an MBA from Saint Mary’s College, and is a graduate of the Executive Leadership Program at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained -233.60% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 4.93%. EFX has a gross margin of 56.60% and an operating margin of -9.60% while its profit margin remained -11.40% for the last 12 months.

According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 0.9 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of 4.25% from the mean of 20 days, -11.42% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed -11.63% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 13.64%, -14.61% for month and YTD performance remained -11.35%.