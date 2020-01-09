Comscore (NASDAQ:SCOR) moved 3.22% to recent value of $5.13. The stock transacted 486073 shares during last trading day however it has an average volume of 1.05M shares. It spotted trading -78.53% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 258.74% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks.

On Jan. 8, 2020, Comscore (NASDAQ:SCOR) a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, notified that it has appointed Amir Yazdani as Strategic Adviser to the CEO. Mr. Yazdani, the original visionary and chief architect of Comscore’s Television and Movies measurement platforms, will join the leadership team to champion the innovation and thought-leadership that drives Comscore’s industry-leading solutions, partnering with Chief Product Officer David Algranati and Chief Commercial Officer Chris Wilson.

A longtime industry pioneer, Yazdani served as Rentrak Corporation’s Chief Strategy Officer, Executive Vice President, and Chief Technology Officer, where he gained distinction as an innovator and inventor. For more than 25 years, he led the company’s engineering team to deliver cutting edge solutions for the largest media clients, earning multiple patents in media measurement and analytics.

During my 40-year career in the information business, Amir has been one of a very few elite technologists I know to have made an enormous impact on the industry. I am thrilled to join forces once again with Amir as we lead the industry with our world class solutions, said Bill Livek, CEO and Executive Vice Chair, Comscore.

SCOR has a gross margin of 49.20% and an operating margin of -81.40% while its profit margin remained -85.60% for the last 12 months. Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained 45.20% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 20.00%.

The company has 69.61M of outstanding shares and 57.33M shares were floated in the market. According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 0.8 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of 3.98% from the mean of 20 days, 26.66% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed -14.48% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 3.85%, 21.28% for month and YTD performance remained 3.85%.